From the IRONMAN news release:

Following a three-year hiatus, the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship returns to Hawaiʻi Island where in the first time in over 40-years, the iconic IRONMAN® World Championship will be contested over two-days of racing on Thursday, October 6 and Saturday, October 8, 2022.

The IRONMAN® Hawaiʻi ʻOhana is hosting two informational meetings in September to inform the local communities about event logistics surrounding the first ever two-day IRONMAN World Championship race format.

On Monday, September 12, IRONMAN® will host a community meeting at Hale Halawai County Pavilion in Historic Kailua Village. The community meeting kicks off at 5:30 pm with race officials discussing race logistics, road closures and volunteer updates. Parking is available on site.

On Monday September 19, IRONMAN hosts the final Talk Story with IRONMAN before the October 6 and 8 races. The Talk Story starts at 5:30 pm at the Courtyard King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel Ballroom. FREE PARKING is available for everyone attending the session.

Attendees at either event will receive an IRONMAN backpack!

For more information about the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship, including Kona community updates, please visit ironman.com.