(BIVN) – There were 1,215 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 1,777 reported last week. Of that number, 134 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 205 cases reported the week before.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 4.8%, a drop from the 6.3% reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there now only are seven (7) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.