UPDATE – (11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7)

From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Environmental Management:

The County is procuring a replacement schedule of electronics recycling collection events for the remainder of the calendar year with the reduced State funding available this fiscal year. Please know that we are working on this and look forward to announcing details when we have finalized them. The Department of Environmental Management will announce the collections first on our website at hawaiizerowaste.org.

A more permanent electronics recycling solution will come in the new calendar year.

The State of Hawai‘i recently enacted Act 151 (2022), which mandates that “Manufacturers must fully fund their recycling plan, including the collection, transportation, and recycling of all [specified] electronic devices in the State.” These plans include “Manufacturer recycling goals,” and the plans “shall provide collection services at a minimum of once per month” “at no cost to the owner” in certain population centers (e.g., Kailua-Kona and/or Hilo) starting in January 2023.

We want to thank the public for doing their part in responsibly disposing of their E-Waste and ensuring that our island home continues to be a clean and safe paradise.

Please visit our www.hawaiizerowaste.org website and register for Solid Waste Notifications (via email or text) for future information, or you may call our Solid Waste Division Office at 808-961-8270.