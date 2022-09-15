UPDATE – (1 p.m. on Thursday, September 15)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, Puna Patrol officers responded to a residence on Kahakai Boulevard for a report of an active burglary. It was reported that the residence was being renovated and no one should be on the premises.

Responding officers found the residence to have numerous shattered glass windows. Checks were made in the residence, and no one was located within. Shortly afterwards, officers observed fresh footprints on the exterior sidewalk area of the residence, and upon investigating further, they located an adult male hiding behind a stone wall bordering the property. He was taken into custody at that time for trespassing. As officers continued to clear the property, the lifeless body of an adult female was located in the yard behind the residence.

The female victim had numerous blunt force trauma-type injuries about her head and body. She was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 10:53 a.m.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation, which is classified as a second-degree murder, as well as trespassing and burglary. The exact involvement of the male taken into custody is still under investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, September 16, 2022, to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident or who may have been in 15-300 block of Kahakai Boulevard early Thursday morning to contact Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2386 or email him at John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.