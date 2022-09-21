UPDATE – (9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaiʻi Island Police are investigating the theft of numerous road signs in the Kaʻū District.

It was reported that on several occasions between August 30, 2022 and September 21, 2022, numerous road signs were removed along Mamalahoa Highway in the areas of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, Pahala, Black Sands Beach, Nāʻālehu and Waiʻōhinu. The types of signs removed include but are not limited to Nene Goose Crossing, Tsunami Evacuation Route, and Hawai’i scenic byway signs.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding these thefts to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email Officer Paul Wright III at Paul.Wright@hawaiicounty.gov