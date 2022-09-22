From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works Engineering division announces the construction of the Hurricane Lane Damage Repairs for Bridge No. 36-1 Laupāhoehoe Gulch Bridge project, along Laupāhoehoe Access Road, North Hilo, from approximately October 3 to March 7, 2023.

The work will include repairing/restoring damaged concrete bridge railings, roadway, slope embankments, and guardrails; roadway signing and markings; erosion control and BMP measures; and other related improvements.

Contractors will be on-site from 7:00 am, and road work will be performed from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday, weather permitting. Expect traffic delays. Large trucks and personnel will be on the roadway. A project advisory sign (message board) will be visible from Laupāhoehoe Access Road, close to HWY 19.

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact Jas W. Glover, Ltd. at (808) 379-5583.