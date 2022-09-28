UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28)

From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply:

AFFECTED AREA: KALANIANA‘OLE STREET FROM KŌLEA STREET TO LELEIWI STREET INCLUDING SIDE ROADS; SOUTH HILO, HAWAI‘I

This is an important message from the Department of Water Supply (DWS), County of Hawai‘i.

Water customers in the affected area may experience no water or low water pressure while DWS crews repair a broken water main. All affected customers are asked to conserve water until service is restored.

Repairs are expected to be completed later tonight. Updates will be issued as necessary and may be viewed at www.hawaiidws.org.

Until service is restored, affected customers are reminded to follow the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol content as a temporary substitute for washing hands with soap and water.

When water service is restored, affected customers may notice trapped air in their water lines or turbid water. These are temporary conditions that can be resolved by running the water for several minutes until clear.

DWS apologizes for this temporary service interruption, and thanks its customers and the general public for their patience and understanding while repairs are being made.

For more information, please call (808) 961-8790 or (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email dws@hawaiidws.org.