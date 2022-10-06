UPDATE – (5 p.m. on Thursday, October 6)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai’i Island police are investigating several thefts from motor vehicles that occurred on October 5, 2022 at two separate beach parks in the District of Kona.

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 5:30 p.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to the parking lot of Kiholo Bay for a reported car break-in. Upon the officers’ arrival, they determined that a rental vehicle had been parked and unattended when it was broken into. Numerous personal items to include high priced electronics were removed from the vehicle. The items all belonged to individuals who were currently visiting from out of state.

Also on October 5, 2022, at 6:30 p.m., South Kohala Patrol officers met with two visitors from Canada who wanted to report a theft that occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m. in the area of Kua Bay. In this incident, a 31-year old female reported that while seated within her rental vehicle, a local male wearing a face covering approached her vehicle and demanded that she exit the vehicle. The female did not comply with his request. The male then brandished a firearm and removed a cellular phone belonging to the female’s husband from the vehicle. The female’s husband was not within the vehicle at the time of the incident. The male suspect then fled the area in a vehicle. The female victim was not injured during the incident

In both incidents it is believed that the suspect(s) utilized a white older model Toyota extra cab pickup truck with no tailgate. The license plate of the truck is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or who may have witnessed them is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.