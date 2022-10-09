From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks and Recreation announces the temporary closure of Laʻaloa Beach Park and the temporary partial closure of Magic Sands Beach Park in Kailua-Kona beginning Monday, October 31, 2022, for the construction of improvements. Both projects will run concurrently and are expected to be completed in approximately 7-8 months.

Laʻaloa Beach Park will be closed in its entirety as work to implement the archaeological preservation plan is pursued. The project entails establishing park features that will protect and enhance the cultural sites through appropriately placed rock walls, established trails and walkways, landscaping, and informational signage.

Magic Sands Beach Park will be closed at its southern end to allow for the demolition of the existing comfort station and the construction of its replacement. The project will also provide an accessible route tie-in to Aliʻi Drive, accessible showers, picnic tables, and parking stalls, upgrading existing utility connections and addressing other long-deferred maintenance needs. The sand beach portion of the park will remain open for the project, and Water Safety Officers of the Hawaiʻi Fire Department will continue their oversight of ocean activities there.

Access to the beach at Magic Sands will be via the park’s north end, near the driveway for Magic’s Beach Grill. No access to or via the park’s south end will be allowed as this area will be the contractor’s primary site access for both projects and, thus, an active construction area. Parking for beach users will continue to be available at the County’s Kīpapa Park area (directly mauka of Aliʻi Drive from the beach park) and as allowed on the shoulders of Aliʻi Drive. Temporary portable restroom units will be placed adjacent to the beach and at the parking area.

Lineal descendants, cultural descendants, cultural practitioners, and other individuals with a vested interest in accessing the cultural sites at Laʻaloa Beach Park during this period of construction activity must contact the Department of Parks and Recreation to coordinate safe access.

The Department will hold a community meeting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at the Laʻaloa Beach Park parking lot to present the project in greater detail and to address any questions or concerns.

The Department apologizes for any inconveniences endured and thanks the public for their patience and understanding during this temporary but necessary closure as we enhance these valued recreational and cultural resources and provide equal access to our public parks.

For more information, please call Parks and Recreation at 961-8311.