(BIVN) – Tulsi Gabbard, the former U.S. Congresswoman representing Hawaiʻi, says she is no longer a member of the Democratic Party.
Gabbard, who has been critical of Democrats ever since her own bid for the White House fell short in 2020, announced in a Tuesday news release – and video posted to social media – that she is leaving the party.
The Gabbard release stated:
“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party – which is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness. The Democrats of today divide us by racializing every issue, stoking anti-white racism, and are actively working to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution. The Democrats of today are hostile to people of faith and spirituality. They demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans. The Democrats of today believe in open borders and weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents. Above all else, the Democrats of today are dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.”
Tulsi Gabbard, a soldier in the U.S. Army Reserves and veteran of three deployments, continued, “I believe in a government that is of the people, by the people, and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite.”
Gabbard issued a call to action, saying, “I’m calling on my fellow common sense, independent-minded Democrats to leave as well. If you can no longer stomach the direction that so-called woke Democratic Party ideologues are taking our country, I invite you to join me.”
