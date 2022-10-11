(BIVN) – Tulsi Gabbard, the former U.S. Congresswoman representing Hawaiʻi, says she is no longer a member of the Democratic Party.

Gabbard, who has been critical of Democrats ever since her own bid for the White House fell short in 2020, announced in a Tuesday news release – and video posted to social media – that she is leaving the party.

The Gabbard release stated: