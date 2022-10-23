Big Island Video News

Democrats Hold General Election Grand Rally In Hilo

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Ballots for registered Hawaiʻi island voters were sent out on October 19th, and are expected to arrive in mailboxes between October 21st and October 26th.

Josh Green On How Hawaiʻi Island Shaped His Political Future (Oct. 23, 2022)

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Democratic Party held its 68th annual general election Grand Rally along the Hilo Bayfront on Sunday afternoon.

Democratic candidates for office gathered at the Moʻoheau Bandstand, where they delivered political speeches typical of the pre-election tradition.

A reduced crowd, compared to previous years, gathered under the Moʻoheau Bandstand

Speakers included former Governor Neil Abercrombie, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, candidate for governor Lt. Gov. Josh Green, candidate for lieutenant governor Sylvia Luke, candidate for US Representative Jill Tokuda, and others seeking to represent the Big Island in the State House or State Senate.

Former Governor Neil Abercrombie speaks from the podium

The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8th.

