(BIVN) – The unique, coastal anchialine pools of Hawaiʻi are being featured this week at an international meeting in Kona.

Scientists and resource managers are sharing their knowledge and information at 5th International Symposium on Anchialine Ecosystems, taking place at the Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel from November 3rd to November 5th.

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources:

Troy Sakihara, an aquatic biologist with the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) is one of the organizers of this week’s symposium. In opening remarks today, he said the symposium is grounded in the importance of the collective kuleana to culture and place. Hawai‘i has one of the highest concentrations of brackish water, near-coast anchialine pools in the world, with an estimated 600 or more on Hawai‘i Island, mostly along the Kona Coast. Anchialine pools were the first sources of fresh water for early Hawaiians, so they have great cultural significance, which has continued into modern times. This was highlighted in many of the scientific presentations this morning, including one by a trio of students from a Hawaiian immersion school at Keaukaha who presented their remarks entirely in ʻŌlelo Hawai‘i.