(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas of North and South Kohala, starting today.

The National Weather Service says north to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts up to 50 mph, will be possible from noon on Friday (Nov. 11) to 6 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 12).

“Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high profile vehicles,” the forecaster said. “Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages.”