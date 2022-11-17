Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

“Holidays in Kahuku” Set For December 3rd
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is inviting the public to the free event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 3rd.

Kahuku Unit of Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park (NPS/Janice Wei photo)

(BIVN) – A “Holidays in Kahuku” event is set for December 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kahuku Unit of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The Kahuku Unit is located in Kaʻū, at the Highway 11 at mile marker of 70.5.

The Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park invited the public to the free community event, as it celebrates 25 years of supporting the National Park. There will be local crafts for sale, food vendors, free shave ice, face painting for the keiki and the following line-up of performers:

  • Hula Performance by Hālau Ulumamo o Palikū – 10:30AM
  • The Kipapa Sisters, 11AM
  • Shootz, 12 noon
  • The Jazz Gardeners, 1PM
  • Dem Guys, 2PM

The Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is a non-profit 501(c)3 and is the official philanthropic partner of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. More information at fhvnp.org.