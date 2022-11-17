(BIVN) – A “Holidays in Kahuku” event is set for December 3, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kahuku Unit of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
The Kahuku Unit is located in Kaʻū, at the Highway 11 at mile marker of 70.5.
The Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park invited the public to the free community event, as it celebrates 25 years of supporting the National Park. There will be local crafts for sale, food vendors, free shave ice, face painting for the keiki and the following line-up of performers:
- Hula Performance by Hālau Ulumamo o Palikū – 10:30AM
- The Kipapa Sisters, 11AM
- Shootz, 12 noon
- The Jazz Gardeners, 1PM
- Dem Guys, 2PM
The Friends of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is a non-profit 501(c)3 and is the official philanthropic partner of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. More information at fhvnp.org.
