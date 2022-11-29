(BIVN) – A Hilo man was arrested and charged with theft after he allegedly posed as a parking lot valet at a hotel on Banyan Drive, and reportedly stole a Chevrolet Malibu rental car from a family visiting from Japan.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged 22-year-old Shaycen Roily Sabino of Hilo following an auto-theft that left a family visiting from Japan without their rental vehicle. The charges against Sabino stem from an incident on Thursday evening, November 24, 2022, when South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a hotel on Banyan Drive in Hilo, after it was reported that as a family was checking in, their rental vehicle was stolen. Responding officers determined the victims pulled up fronting the hotel and began unloading their luggage, when they were approached by a male who told them he would park their vehicle. The family believed the man was a hotel employee; however, it was later determined the hotel does not have a valet service and their vehicle had been stolen. During the course of the investigation, officers identified Sabino as a suspect and he was later observed operating the vehicle. He was located in the Banyan Drive area on Saturday morning, November 26, 2022, and arrested after a short foot pursuit with officers.

From the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Kelden B.A. Waltjen:

As the Complaint alleges, Sabino, a felony repeat offender, was charged with Theft in the First Degree (exert unauthorized control over another person’s Chevrolet Malibu with intent to deprive the owner of their property), Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree (exert unauthorized control over another person’s vehicle without their consent), and Habitual Property Crime. The most serious offense, Theft in the First Degree, is a class B felony offense which is punishable by a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. If convicted as charged, Sabino faces sentencing to a mandatory prison term and will not be eligible for probation.

The Prosecuting Attorney says Sabino made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon, and his request for supervised release was denied and his bail was maintained at $70,000.