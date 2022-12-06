UPDATE – (3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6)

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory at 8:32 a.m. HST:

The Northeast Rift Zone eruption of Mauna Loa continues. One active fissure, fissure 3, is feeding a lava flow advancing slowly northward toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road). The lava flow has reached relatively flat ground causing it to slow down significantly over the past several days, as expected.

As of 5:00 a.m. today, December 6, the flow front was about 1.93 mi (3.1 km) from the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Saddle Road). There continued to be several small overflows from main channels recorded over the past day and a brief surge at the flow front yesterday morning. During the past 24 hours, the lava flow advanced at an average rate of about 68 feet per hour (21 meters per hour), about twice the rate for the past several days. Over shorter periods, the advance rate varied from 62 to 90 feet per hour (18.8 to 27.4 m per hour). The lava flow remains active and is continuously supplied from the fissure 3 vent.