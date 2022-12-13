(BIVN) – Potential flooding caused by excessive rainfall has prompted a Flood Advisory on Tuesday morning for an area of East Hawaiʻi.

The National Weather Service says the advisory will be in effect until 9:30 a.m. HST.

“At 6:29 AM HST, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain over the eastern side of the Big Island south of Laupahoehoe,” forecasters wrote. “Rain was falling at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour. Honolii Stream has risen steadily over the last several hours in response.”

The National Weather Service says some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Mountain View, Keaʻau, Glenwood, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Volcano, Papaikou, Pepeʻekeo, Pahoa, Honomu, Hakalau, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Ninole, Laupahoehoe, Kurtistown, Fern Acres and Wainaku.