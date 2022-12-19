(BIVN) – County officials on Monday afternoon announced additional closures of multiple parks around Hawaiʻi island as the strong kona low weather system continues to impact the entire state.

The closures include:

Konawaena Swimming Pool

Kona Community Aquatic Center

Honokaʻa Swimming Complex

Kawamoto Swim Stadium

Pāhoa Pool

Kamehameha Park

Hisaoka Gym

Waimea District Park

Hilo Municipal Golf Course

The closures are “due to lightning, fallen branches and tree limbs, or other safety hazards associated with the current weather conditions.” There are no damages to the closed facilities, at this time.

UPDATE – (5:45 p.m.) – Civil defense says current road closures include:

Highway 19 at mile marker 35 near Paauilo.

Palani Road vicinity 36 mile marker.

Waikoloa Road vicinity Paniolo intersection.

Kawaihae Road vicinity of Akulani.

Alii Drive vicinity Laaloa Beach Park

“We’re taking precautions to ensure the public’s safety through what’s predicted to be a pretty thick storm,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “As we continue to prepare our facilities and systems for the brunt of the weather they’re seeing on Oʻahu and Maui, we’re asking our residents to make sure that they prepare their households as well. A safe community is a prepared community.”

There have been a number of road closures throughout the day, most recently on Highway 19 at mile 35 near Paʻauilo, which was shut down due to debris on the roadway.

With a Flood Watch and High Wind Warning still in place, heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout today for all parts of Hawaiʻi Island.

Just before 4:30 p.m., a line of severe thunderstorms was observed, extended from “near Waimea to Puʻuanahulu to 15 miles southwest of Kailua-Kona, moving

east-northeast at 70 mph.” A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect until 5 p.m.

Officials said 70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail was possible with the line of thunderstorms, said to be impacing Kailua-Kona, Paʻauilo, Waipiʻo Valley, Puʻuanahulu, Waimea, Honokaʻa, Waikoloa Village, Laupahoehoe, Oʻokala, Kohala Ranch, Kalaoa and Waimanu Valley. At 4:15 pm, the Kona Airport reported a

wind gust of 56 mph.

A Winter Storm Warning (heavy snow and blizzard conditions) also remains in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.