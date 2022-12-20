(BIVN) – A trend toward drier and more stable conditions is in the forecast for Tuesday, following a day of severe weather that closed down multiple roads on Monday.

Westerly winds with higher gusts will continue across the state today, forecasters say. For Hawaiʻi island, the National Weather Service still has a High Wind Warning in effect for a reduced area. Hilo and Puna are under a Wind Advisory.

UPDATE – As of 11 a.m., the area under a High Wind Warning was reduced to only the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

A High Surf Advisory is also in place for west-facing shores, with breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet possible.

The Flash Flood Warning and Flood Watch are no longer in effect, and the Winter Storm Warning for the summits has been cancelled.

UPDATE – The County of Hawaiʻi provided this update:

Hawaiʻi County has released a Damage Assessment Survey for residents affected by the Kona Loa weather system that brought strong winds and heavy rains to the island through this morning. The survey helps to ensure that the County can send a damage assessor to assess the damage caused by the recent storm. Data collected from the survey will allow County officials to determine if our jurisdiction qualifies for any state or federal assistance, as well as to assist with hazard mitigation planning. Residents should be mindful that completing the Damage Assessment Survey is not an application for assistance. Affected parties still need to file claims with their insurance companies. Additionally, Punaluʻu Beach Park, Mahukona Beach Park, Honokaʻa Pool, and the bathrooms at the Waipiʻo Valley lookout are closed due to safety factors directly associated with rain and winds. The shelters in Waimea and Kona that were opened last night are closed, and the County has resumed regular day-to-day services. The County will notify the community when facilities and parks are reopened.

From the National Weather Service discussion posted Tuesday at 9:48 a.m. HST:

A couple of adjustments were made to wind headlines this morning across the Big Island, as winds continue to slowly improve behind the front exiting the region. Wind Advisories remain in affect for all islands, with High Wind Warnings in effect for the Big Island Summits. Current radar trends show the areal coverage of showers slowly diminishing since earlier this morning, as drier air filters into the region. Current satellite data shows the deepest layered moisture continuing to push east of the Big Island. This afternoon through tonight…a return to drier and more stable conditions will continue to filter over the state. Forecast moisture depths will fall from late morning depths around 13k ft, to less than 8k ft by this evening and overnight, while PW values are forecast to remain around 1 inch or less. The push of drier and more stable conditions will promote mainly clearing skies while reducing the areal coverage of showers to mainly isolated.

Some road closures are still being reported Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police said Honokaʻa-Waipio Road (Hwy. 240) was closed at the 4 mile marker due to a fallen utility pole. Traffic was being rerouted near Lehua Street.

Also, “Highway 19 remains closed at mile marker 46 near Honokaa,” a morning civil defense message stated. “Other roads closed include Old Mamalahoa Highway between Mauna Loa St. and Puaono Road mauka of Honokaʻa.”

Officials say if your home or businesses was damaged by wind or rain on Monday evening, please report it to Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense online.