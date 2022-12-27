(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for Hawaiʻi island summits until 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Wind gusts will be far below those recorded during the recent kona low event (166 mph on December 19 at the Maunakea summit, according to a Canada France Hawaiʻi Telescope monitoring station), but they can still be dangerous. “Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult,” the National Weather Service stated. “The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries.”

Forecasters say east winds 40 to 50 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph expected atop Maunakea and Mauna Loa. “Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve,” the advisory stated.