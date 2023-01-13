(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea volcano, which resumed at the summit one week ago following a three-week pause, continues.

All recent eruptive activity has been confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says no significant changes have been observed at the summit or in either rift zone. The current volcano alert level is at WATCH.

From the USGS daily update issued on Friday:

Eruption of lava from vents on the central eastern portion of Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor continued over the past 24 hours. Activity is concentrated in a large lava lake in the eastern half of the crater, as well as a smaller area of lava within the basin in the western half of the crater that was the focus of activity in 2021–2022. The active lava lake in the eastern half of the crater has one dominant fountain, measured at 6-7 yards (meters) high. The eastern lava lake had an area of approximately 30 acres (12 hectares) on January 10, and the surface area has fluctuated slightly over the past 24 hours.

Scientists say volcanic tremor recorded at the summit remains above background levels. A sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 3,500 tonnes per day (t/d) was measured on January 9, 2023. The SO2 that is being released from the eruption is contributing to vog (volcanic smog) that has been observed downwind of Kīlauea.

USGS says it will continue to issue daily Kīlauea volcano updates until further notice.