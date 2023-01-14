(BIVN) – A Kona man on Wednesday was found behind a Keauhou retail store, unconscious and injured, and now police are investigating the situation as a possible assault.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says it is seeking information on the incident that occurred January 11 at the shopping plaza in Keauhou.

Police reported:

When officer’s arrived on scene at 10 p.m., they located a 30-year-old Kailua-Kona man unconscious on the ground behind a retail store with visible injuries to his head and facial area. The victim, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries, was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for further treatment.

Police say anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed it is encouraged to contact Sergeant Marco Segobia at (808) 326-4646 ext. 253; or via email at marco.segobia@hawaiicounty.gov. Citizens may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.