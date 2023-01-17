(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi has has developed draft Administrative Rules for the Affordable Housing Production Program, and a public hearing is set for February 13th in Hilo.

From a County notice:

The County of Hawaiʻi, through its Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD), has developed its draft Administrative Rules for the Affordable Housing Production Program. The purpose of the program is to support, increase and sustain affordable housing production in the County of Hawaiʻi.

Notice is given that the draft Administrative Rules for the Affordable Housing Production Program will be available for public review and comment from January 20, 2023 to February 21, 2023, Monday through Friday, except Holidays, from 7:45 am to 4:30 pm at the following locations:

Office of Housing and Office of Housing and Community Development

1990 Kino‘ole Street, Suite 102

Hilo, Hawati’i 96720-5293

Phone: (808) 961-8379

Office of Housing and Office of Housing and Community Development

West Hawai‘i Civic Center

74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy.

Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i 96740

Phone: (808) 323-4300

The draft Administrative Rules for the Affordable Housing Production Program may also be viewed on the OHCD’s website. Interested persons may request a copy of the draft rules to be mailed after paying the required fees and postage by sending a request to either address above.

A public hearing to hear the comments and testimony from interested parties will be held on:

February 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

1990 Kino‘ole Street, Conference Room 104

Hilo, Hawaiʻi 96720

To join via Zoom, please register (here)

Persons requiring special needs may call the OHCD at 808-961-8379 at least fourteen (14) calendar days prior to the hearings so arrangements may be made to accommodate them. Written comments may be submitted to the OHCD, 1990 Kino‘ole Street, Suite 102, Hilo, Hawaiʻi 96720-5293, or e-mailed to ohcdcdbg@hawaiicounty.gov no later than 4:30 p.m. on February 21, 2023. All comments will be considered in preparing the final Administrative Rules for the Affordable Housing Production Program.