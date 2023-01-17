(BIVN) – A Magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck in the Molucca Sea just after 8 p.m. HST on Tuesday, nearly 100 miles northwest of Tobelo, Indonesia.

Although the quake generated a tsunami threat for parts of the Pacific located closer to the event, the Honolulu-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the event not appear to be a threat to Hawaiʻi. UPDATE: The tsunami threat for parts of the Pacific located closer to the event has also passed.

“Based on all available data… there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi,” a PTWC message issued at 8:14 p.m. HST stated.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense also issued an alert message, confirming that there was no threat to Hawaiʻi.