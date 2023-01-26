(BIVN) – The High Surf Warning that was in place for west-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island from North Kohala to South Kona has been downgraded to a High Surf Advisory, as the large northwest swell continues to slowly decline through the evening.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are still possible along west facing shores of the Big Island until 6 a.m. Friday, at which the time the Advisory is expected to be lifted.

“As this northwest swell fades, a series of moderate north swells will move through Friday into the first half of next week,” forecasters wrote in a 3:52 p.m. discussion. “These north swells will keep surf elevated, especially along north facing shores. A new long period moderate northwest swell (310 degree) is expected to boost surf heights back to High Surf Advisory levels along north and west facing shores Sunday into Monday. Surf along east facing shores should see wrap from the north to northwest swells through early next week. Elsewhere, small surf remains in the forecast for south facing shores into early next week.”