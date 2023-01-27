(BIVN) – A Flood Advisory was issued Friday night for a large area of East Hawaiʻi, as heavy rain and thunderstorms moved over the windward side of the North Kohala and Kaʻū districts.

“At 7:26 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain and thunderstorms over the North Kohala District of the Big Island near Waimea,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Additional thunderstorms are occurring near South Point and Hawaiian Ocean View Estates. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Rain also continues over other parts of the island.”

Forecasters say some locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kapaʻau, Honokaʻa, Volcano, Glenwood, Mountain View, Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Acres, Pahala, Keaʻau, Papaikou, Orchidland Estates, Pepeʻekeo, Honomū, Hakalau, Punaluʻu Beach and Ninole.

State emergency officials are also urging caution for all islands, saying there will be a risk of flooding, landslides, and gusty winds this weekend. This news release was issued on Friday evening:

on January 27, 2023 Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agencyon January 27, 2023 An unstable weather pattern over Hawai‘i will bring the risk of hazardous weather from east to west across the state this weekend, and emergency management officials are urging residents and visitors to prepare and use caution. All of Maui County was under a Flood Warning until at least 10 p.m. and for much of the day Friday, and a Flood Watch was in place for Maui, Lana‘i, Moloka‘i, and Kaho‘olawe was set through Sunday afternoon. Heavy rain throughout Friday across windward Maui closed roads, flooded low-lying areas and reportedly contributed to at least one serious injury; the Maui Emergency Management Agency activated its Emergency Operation Center and asked residents to report structural property damage online. A Flood Watch for O’ahu is set to start Saturday, and the island could see winds gusting to 45 mph by Monday. Kaua’i also may see high winds and locally heavy rainfall. “This weather pattern presents several different hazards at different places within the state, and we’re urging our residents and visitors to be careful and prepared,” said Luke Meyers, Administrator of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA). “Sign up for your local county alerts to be sure you receive the most up to date and reliable information.”

Emergency officials provided these additional tips in the event severe weather threatens: