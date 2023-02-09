(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning has been added to the various weather alerts already in effect for Hawaiʻi island, as high pressure northeast of the state is produce “locally damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain”.

The National Weather Service says a High Wind Warning remains in effect for Kohala mountain and the Waimea areas, as gusts up to 60 mph have toppled trees and knocked out power for some residents. Hawaiian Electric reported at 3 p.m. that power has been restored to all customers in North Kohala.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the rest of the island, with the exception of the Kona coast.

The High Surf Advisory for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island was upgraded to a High Surf Warning on Thursday afternoon. Surf is building to 10 to 15 feet. “Expect very strong breaking waves and powerful currents,” the National Weather Service said. “Waves breaking in channel entrances may make navigating the channels dangerous.”

“Large and rough conditions due to warning level surf and strong easterly trade winds will continue tomorrow then easing through the weekend,” forecasters said.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense is asking the public to please report damages to officials at (808) 935-0031.