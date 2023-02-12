(BIVN) – Two brush fires broke out on Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of the Keamuku Maneuver Area at the Pōhakuloa Training Area.

The U.S. Army Garrison says the two fires are in close proximity to each other, and located to the east of Highway 190. The fires were both about 10 to 15 acres in size at the time of the news release.

“Federal, County and Volunteer firefighters, along with air assets from the U.S. Army and Hawaii County are fighting the fires and battling the on-going strong trade winds,” the U.S. Army Garrison said. “Currently, there is no community threat.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no units or troops training in the area, the Army says.

UPDATE – (7:45 p.m.) – On Sunday evening, the County of Hawaiʻi provided more information: