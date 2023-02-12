(BIVN) – Two brush fires broke out on Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of the Keamuku Maneuver Area at the Pōhakuloa Training Area.
The U.S. Army Garrison says the two fires are in close proximity to each other, and located to the east of Highway 190. The fires were both about 10 to 15 acres in size at the time of the news release.
“Federal, County and Volunteer firefighters, along with air assets from the U.S. Army and Hawaii County are fighting the fires and battling the on-going strong trade winds,” the U.S. Army Garrison said. “Currently, there is no community threat.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no units or troops training in the area, the Army says.
UPDATE – (7:45 p.m.) – On Sunday evening, the County of Hawaiʻi provided more information:
on February 12, 2023
Lightning has been identified as the cause of two wildland brush fires which broke out about 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon in a remote area mauka of Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 190).
The fires, which are in the vicinity of the Keamuku Maneuver Area belonging to the U.S. Army’s Garrison at Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), have burned a combined 40 acres as of 7 p.m. There were no units or troops training in the area. Currently, there is no threat to any community or structures. There are also no road closures.
Federal, County and volunteer firefighters, along with air assets from the U.S. Army and Hawaii County are engaged attempting to contain the fires, which are slowly burning south. Two bulldozers are also on the scene to assist with the firefighting.
Updates will also be coordinated with Hawai’i County Civil Defense to ensure the public is kept up to date. Residents will be informed if there is any change that may affect the public’s safety.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
PŌHAKULOA, Hawaiʻi - The U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa reports the two fires are in close proximity to each other in the vicinity of the Keamuku Maneuver Area, east of Highway 190.