(BIVN) – The Hawaiian Ocean View Estates water well is offline.

In a Monday news release from the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply, officials said they are contracting emergency work to troubleshoot and repair the well breakdown as quickly as possible.

Officials say the drinking water spigots remain open for community access, however the standpipe facility for water haulers is closed until repairs can be completed.

“While water spigots remain open for general community access, users are asked to limit their consumption to potable needs only,” Water Supply officials said. “Your cooperation extends current water availability in the reservoir.”

The DWS says water users can call (808) 961-8790 for additional information, or email: dws@hawaiidws.org. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding,” the water department said.