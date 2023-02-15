(BIVN) – A man was arrested for terroristic threatening in Waimea on Wednesday, in a case that police say caused a lockdown at a Waimea school and allegedly involved smashing a car with an axe.

Police issued this news release on Wednesday afternoon:

Hawaiʻi Police Department news release

on February 15, 2023 Hawaiʻi Police Department news releaseon February 15, 2023

On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, around 2:24 pm, South Kohala patrol officers, assisted by Area II Vice officers, arrested a 55-year-old man for terroristic threatening in Waimea.

The incident began earlier in the day with a report of a man at a Waimea shopping center hitting a car with a hand tool, possibly a hatchet. Upon arrival, officers learned the man had fled the area on foot. In the course of investigation, police determined the identity of the suspect and after making a check of his residence on Kaomoloa Place, officers were unable to locate him.

Then around 1:30 p.m., the suspect’s girlfriend reported that he was back at home and was smashing her car with an axe. Upon arriving at the home, police determined the man had again fled on foot. Officers initiated an extensive search of the adjacent areas on foot and by vehicle.

After Waimea Elementary School officials were informed of the search, the school went into lockdown at 1:51 p.m. out of an abundance of caution. Officers assisted in making sure the campus was clear and the school lifted the lockdown at 2:28 p.m. after learning the suspect was in custody.

There is currently no threat to the Waimea community. The investigation remains on-going and no charges have been filed at this time.

Police ask anyone who may have information on this case to contact Officer Robert Sakata at (808) 887-3080 or by email at Robert.Sakata@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call the islandwide Crime Stoppers line at (808) 961-8300.