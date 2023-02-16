(BIVN) – A Flood Watch is in effect for Hawaiʻi island through Saturday afternoon, and Hawaiʻi County officials have already signed an emergency proclamation in anticipation of heavy rains.

From the National Weather Service:

A departing kona low to the west and a strong area of high pressure to the northeast, will bring a plume of deep tropical moisture into the islands during the next few days. Widespread heavy rainfall and even a few thunderstorms will be possible, with the heavy rain beginning over the Big Island later today, then spreading to the smaller islands tonight. High rainfall rates for an extended period of time could result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are already saturated from recent rainfall.

Forecasters say the overflow of streams and drainages across the state could result in significant flooding, and landslides may occur in areas with steep terrain. “Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities,” the National Weather Service said.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: