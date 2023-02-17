UPDATE – (9:50 p.m.) – The Flash Flood Warning for Kaʻū has been extended until 1 a.m. on Saturday, February 18th.

(BIVN) – Heavy rains continue to soak the Kaʻū district on Hawaiʻi island, where a Flash Flood Warning has persisted for most of the day.

“At 8:58 p.m. HST, radar showed heavy showers repeatedly forming over the southeast slopes of Mauna Loa, with rainfall rates between 1 and 2 inches per hour leading to significant runoff,” the National Weather Service reported.

Highway 11 was still closed as of Friday evening due to flooding. Wood Valley Road and Kaʻalaiki Road were also closed.

Emergency shelters will remain open through the evening, County officials say. From a news release: