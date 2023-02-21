(BIVN) – All major roads are open as of Tuesday morning, and a High Surf Advisory has been issued for east-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island.

Police reported on Tuesday morning that Highway 11 near Kawa in Kaʻū and Wood Valley Road are both open. Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense also said all major roads on the Big Island are currently open.

“Strong trade winds will keep large and rough surf in place along east facing shores,” said the National Weather Service, as a High Surf Advisory was posted for the shores of windward Kaʻū, Puna, Hilo and Hāmākua. Large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are possible.

A Winter Weather Advisory for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa is no longer in effect.