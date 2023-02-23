(BIVN) – The Chair of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs on Thursday shared a statement on the passing Fred Cachola.

From OHA Chair Carmen “Hulu” Lindsey:

“It is with great sadness that the Hawaiian community acknowledges the passing of veteran educator Fred Keakaokalani Cachola on Feb. 20, 2023. Fred touched thousands of young Hawaiian lives as a Waiʻanae Intermediate teacher, Nānākuli High School vice principal and Nānāikapono Elementary School principal who went on to serve as the first director of Extension Education at Kamehameha Schools, helping to spread Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop’s gift of education beyond the walls of the campus. A true son of Kohala, Fred was a warm and compassionate man active in the Hawaiian community, helping to initiate place based and Hawaiian-focused education, facilitate the formation of the ʻAhahui ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, serve as the vice-president of the Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana in the 1970s, restore and protect wahi kūpuna, and preserve coastal lands in conservation along the Kohala Coast. In 2005, Fred was a recipient of the Order of Ke Aliʻi Pauahi award for lifetime service in the Hawaiian community, Kamehameha Schools’ highest honor. This year he was named a Living Treasure of Hawaiʻi by the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaiʻi. Fred taught us to understand who we are as a people and demonstrated how we can uphold our kuleana and use aloha and unity as strengths in advocating for our ‘āina and people. Fred deeply loved our lāhui and Hawaiʻi. He will be missed.”