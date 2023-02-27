(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association says state school officials “began making concrete steps toward some short-term fixes” at Hōlualoa Elementary, after the HSTA held a news conference describing mold, rat and maintenance problems at the Kona school.

According to a February 27th update from the teachers association:

Shortly after HSTA’s Feb. 20 news conference with teachers and parents speaking out about problems at the school, teachers in Hōlualoa classrooms affected by mold growth were notified they needed to be ready to relocate their classes to other rooms on short notice, signaling that work is expected to begin soon. Last week, campus custodians began cleaning out two portable classrooms whose students and educators had been relocated to the library and a computer lab because of mold problems. Administrators have told Hōlualoa teachers those two classrooms will be the first to be deep cleaned, have their decades-old carpets removed and floors tiled, and painted with mold-resistant paint.

On Friday, U.S. Congresswoman Jill Tokuda (D, Hawaiʻi) toured the school. Joining Rep. Tokuda for the visit were Hōlualoa Principal Glenn Gray, Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area Superintendent Janette Snelling, HSTA UniServ Director Audra Zook who represents teachers there and HSTA President Osa Tui, Jr.

After the visit, Rep. Tokuda made this statement: