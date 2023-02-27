(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association says state school officials “began making concrete steps toward some short-term fixes” at Hōlualoa Elementary, after the HSTA held a news conference describing mold, rat and maintenance problems at the Kona school.
According to a February 27th update from the teachers association:
Shortly after HSTA’s Feb. 20 news conference with teachers and parents speaking out about problems at the school, teachers in Hōlualoa classrooms affected by mold growth were notified they needed to be ready to relocate their classes to other rooms on short notice, signaling that work is expected to begin soon.
Last week, campus custodians began cleaning out two portable classrooms whose students and educators had been relocated to the library and a computer lab because of mold problems. Administrators have told Hōlualoa teachers those two classrooms will be the first to be deep cleaned, have their decades-old carpets removed and floors tiled, and painted with mold-resistant paint.
On Friday, U.S. Congresswoman Jill Tokuda (D, Hawaiʻi) toured the school. Joining Rep. Tokuda for the visit were Hōlualoa Principal Glenn Gray, Honoka‘a-Kealakehe-Kohala-Konawaena Complex Area Superintendent Janette Snelling, HSTA UniServ Director Audra Zook who represents teachers there and HSTA President Osa Tui, Jr.
After the visit, Rep. Tokuda made this statement:
“We just had a visit here at Hōlualoa Elementary School. First thing, I just want to say we’ve got such amazing educators that are here, trying to do everything they can to be resourceful and resilient so that they can take care of the health of our kids and really provide them with quality education. But all of us have to do more to make sure we’re providing everyone here on the school campus and in the school community with a healthy, safe, and conducive environment in which they can work and they can learn. I’m so glad I got to be here, see things, touch things, if you will, and figure out how are we going to work together to do better for our students, our teachers and educators, and for everyone who works here and calls this place home. So thank you to everyone who made this visit possible. I will definitely be back and be involved. Mahalo.” – (U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda)
