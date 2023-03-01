(BIVN) – There were 998 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 619 cases reported on February 15th, the last time the health department posted case counts. Of those, 130 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 94 cases reported two weeks ago.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are three (3) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 40 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 14 cases

96740 (Kona) – 21 cases

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was at 3.0%, down from the 3.9% that was reported two weeks ago.