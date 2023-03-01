(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police have identified the man killed in a Sunday vehicle crash in Puna.

From the police news release:

The East Hawai’i Traffic Enforcement Unit has identified the operator of the 2005 Nissan Frontier pickup truck involved in the fatal single-vehicle traffic collision in Pāhoa on Sunday, February 26, 2023, as 41-year old John Crouse of Hilo.

Responding to a collision, which was reported at 7:37 p.m. on Sunday February 26, 2023, in the area of Highway 137, between the posted 13 and 14 Mile Markers in Pāhoa ; Hawai’i Island Police determined that a male operator and female passenger were occupants of a 2005 Nissan Frontier pickup truck, that was traveling south on Highway 137, Pāhoa , when it veered off into the right shoulder and struck an embankment that sent the vehicle airborne. The vehicle then struck a nearby tree before coming a rest.

Speed and inattention are the two primary factors in the outcome of this collision. Further investigation will be conducted relative to any additional contributing factors. The East Hawai’i Traffic Enforcement Unit continues their investigation as a Coroner’s Inquest, which remains pending. Officer Clifford Antonio is the lead investigator and can be contacted at (808) 961-2339 or via email at clifford.antonio@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.