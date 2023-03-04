(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Kea‘au theft investigation.

From the police:

Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man who is a person of interest in a theft that took place at a Kea‘au retail store earlier this month.

On Friday, February 17, 2023, at 7:15 p.m., an unidentified male was observed on video surveillance in a restricted area within a business located on Old Volcano Road in Kea‘au. Shortly thereafter, several items were observed missing from this area.

The man is described as possibly being in his 20s, having a thin build and a fair complexion with dark colored hair. He was last seen wearing a pink colored hooded jacket.

Police ask for anyone who recognizes this man to call Officer Gregory Horton at (808) 965-2716, or email Gregory.Horton@hawaiicounty.gov, or call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.