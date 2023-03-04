(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a Kea‘au theft investigation.
From the police:
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man who is a person of interest in a theft that took place at a Kea‘au retail store earlier this month.
On Friday, February 17, 2023, at 7:15 p.m., an unidentified male was observed on video surveillance in a restricted area within a business located on Old Volcano Road in Kea‘au. Shortly thereafter, several items were observed missing from this area.
The man is described as possibly being in his 20s, having a thin build and a fair complexion with dark colored hair. He was last seen wearing a pink colored hooded jacket.
Police ask for anyone who recognizes this man to call Officer Gregory Horton at (808) 965-2716, or email Gregory.Horton@hawaiicounty.gov, or call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KEAʻAU, Hawaiʻi - An unidentified "person of interest" was observed on video surveillance shortly before several items went missing from a retail store on Old Volcano Road.