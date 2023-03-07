(BIVN) – The Wainaku Street rehabilitation project will begin next week on Monday, March 13.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works Highways Engineering Division says it will be resurfacing Wainaku Street from Wailuku Drive to ‘Ohana Place.

Roadwork will occur Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. The County says one-lane closures are expected during the day, and the Hawaiʻi Police Department will be onsite to direct traffic.

Public Works is also “requesting the public’s assistance that no cars be parked on the roadside for the resurfacing work.”