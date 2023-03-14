(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric is asking its Hawaiʻi Island customers to conserve electricity this evening.

The utility is asking everyone to reduce power use from 5 to 9 p.m. in order to avoid rolling outages

Hawaiian Electric explained the situation in a news release:

The need to conserve is prompted by the unavailability of two large generators. Hamakua Energy tripped offline and is undergoing repairs and Hawaiian Electric’s Hill Plant Unit #6 is offline due to a mechanical issue. Combined, these units supply about 80 megawatts of power. In addition, wind resources are forecast to be near zero. AES Waikoloa Solar also is working to supply additional electricity to the grid.

With conservation efforts by commercial and residential customers, Hawaiian Electric expects to have enough generating capacity available to meet the early evening peak demand, but it is possible rolling, 30-minute outages will be initiated if conservation measures fall short.

Using less electricity from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. helps ensure enough power is available when electricity use is highest. Conservation methods include turning off air conditioners and unnecessary lighting, shutting off water heaters, and delaying activities like cooking, showering, laundry, and dishwashing.