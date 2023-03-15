(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has posted a Wind Advisory for the tops of Maunakea and Mauna Loa through Wednesday afternoon.

“Strong westerly winds are expected across the highest elevations of the Big Island today, followed by a weakening trend starting this evening,” forecasters wrote.

West to southwest winds of 40 to 50 mph, with localized gusts over 60 mph expected, are expected. The Wind Advisory will be in place until 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

“Winds this strong can make driving and walking difficult. The winds can forcefully open doors and damage hinges or slam doors shut, possibly causing injuries,” the forecasters wrote. “Consider postponing travel to the summits until conditions improve. If you must travel to the summits, use extra caution walking and driving. Be careful opening or closing doors.”

The road to the summit of Maunakea is closed to the public above the Visitor Information Station, rangers say, “due to the overnight forecast for high winds, fog, high humidity, and ice.”