(BIVN) – Two Hawaiʻi State Senate bills became law on Wednesday, as Governor Josh Green signed his first two bills during a ceremony on the fifth floor of the State Capitol.

One of the two bills, Senate Bill 36, codifies conditions under which felony prosecutions can be initiated within the State of Hawai‘i. The second bill, Senate Bill 1, provides “stronger, clearer protections for reproductive health care services, and increasing access to those services.”

From the Office of the Governor:

Senate Bill 36 (SB36) amends state law to allow county prosecutors to initiate felony cases by complaints following preliminary hearings and prohibits multiple attempts to initiate a felony prosecution for an offense, except in certain circumstances. The amendment to HRS Section 801-1 resolves an issue resulting from the Hawai‘i Supreme Court decision in State v. Obrero, in which the court ruled that HRS 801-1 did not permit initiation of felony criminal charges via preliminary hearing. The ruling came despite active use of the process for some 40 years. A subsection of SB36 limits the prosecution to one attempt to charge a felony case via grand jury indictment or complaint following preliminary hearing unless certain conditions are met, including presentation of additional material evidence, there is evidence of misconduct by the grand jury or grand jury counsel, or if a court finds good cause to allow another attempt.

“The people of Hawai‘i want to feel safe in their homes and communities and have every right to expect government leaders to provide public safety. This legislation is a tool that will help our law enforcement officers and county prosecutors continue their work toward that goal,” said Gov. Green. Upon his signature today, SB36 became Act 1. In addition to Gov. Green, at today’s bill signing ceremony, remarks were presented by Sen. Karl Rhoads, Chair of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Rep. David Tarnas, Chair of the House Committee on Judiciary & Hawaiian Affairs, and City and County of Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steven Alm.