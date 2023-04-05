(BIVN) – Police have identified the Kona man who was killed in a single-car crash near the intersection of Kaiminani Drive and Kalia Place in Kona on Tuesday. From a news release:

A 62-year-old Kailua-Kona man died following a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, near the intersection of Kaiminani Drive and Kalia Place in North Kona. The man has been positively identified as Curtis Arthur Lea.

Responding to a 2:36 p.m. call, police determined that a silver 2007 Ford F150 pickup truck was heading west (makai) on Kaiminani Drive when it ran off the right shoulder, striking a wooden fence, and overturned. Lea was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 6:08 p.m.

Police believe that impairment is a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 6th traffic fatality this year compared to 12 at this time last year.