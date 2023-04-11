(BIVN) – Capital Improvement Project funding for Two Big Island hospitals has been released by Governor Josh Green, M.D.

$1.5 million in general obligation bond funds will go to Hilo Medical Center to finance the construction and equipment for the replacement of two chillers at the facility. The project should be completed by December 2023.

$2.5 million in general obligation bond funds will go to Kona Community Hospital to finance the planning, design, construction, and equipment for the replacement of the Oncology Fusion Center. The project should be completed by May 2025.

“Hilo Medical Center and Kona Community Hospital provide crucial health care services for the residents of Hawai‘i Island, which as a former ER doc on the island, are super-close to my heart,” said Governor Green. “These funds will help upgrade the facilities to continue serving their patients.”