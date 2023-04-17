(BIVN) – The Wālua Trail in Kona will be closed temporarily for improvements.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announced the temporary closure on Monday.

Wālua Trail will be closed from April 24 to May 5, 2023, while the Department of Public Works performs repaving and improvement work, officials say.

“The Department thanks trail users for their understanding and patience during this closure as they work with DPW to make much-needed repairs to the trail,” the County said in a news release.