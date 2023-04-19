(BIVN) – A Flood Watch remains in effect for Hawaiʻi island through late tonight, the National Weather Service says, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa until Thursday morning.

From a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message shared earlier this afternoon:

The National Weather Service Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Island of Hawaii.

A Special Weather Statement for showers with strong gusty winds has been issued for the areas of South Kohala, Kona and the island interiors through this afternoon. Winds gust up to 55 mph are expected.

Due to the sever conditions the following actions are in effect;

Road closures may occur without warning.

Do not attempt to cross flowing water in your vehicle or on foot; turn around don’t drown.

Civil Defense requests that you avoid driving until conditions improve.

Winds this strong could knock down trees and blow around unsecured objects.

