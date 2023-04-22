(BIVN) – A magnitude-4.2 earthquake rattled the Volcano area of Hawaiʻi island at 2:24 p.m. HST on Saturday.

The earthquake occurred about 2 km (1.2 miles) north northeast of Kīlauea caldera, just within the boundaries of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, at a depth of 1.1 km (over half a mile) below sea level.

“Moderate shaking occurred during the earthquake and light damage has been reported,” stated the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory in an information statement. “The earthquake had no apparent impact on either Mauna Loa or Kīlauea volcanoes,” scientists said.

