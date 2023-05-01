(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth on Monday announced two new appointments.

First, Frecia Cevallos has been appointed Deputy Director of the Department of Research and Development, effective immediately. From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Ms. Cevallos has been a valued member of the Department of Research and Development team for over 15 years, serving as an Economic Development Specialist.

“Frecia’s dedication and commitment to the County of Hawaiʻi, along with her years of expertise in regenerative tourism, culture, sustainability, and community building makes her a natural candidate to assume the role of Deputy Director,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “We’re confident that Frecia will bring all the skills necessary to bolster our efforts as we continue to forge a sustainable Hawaiʻi Island where our keiki can thrive and succeed for generations to come.”

As Deputy Director, Ms. Cevallos will continue to oversee economic development and sustainability efforts and initiatives, working closely with the department’s leadership team to ensure the implementation of sound policies and practices that support the County’s economic growth and development.

For the past nine years, Ms. Cevallos has successfully managed the development and implementation of the Hawaiʻi Island Tourism Strategic Plan and Destination Management Action Plan, which includes the County’s community-based tourism initiatives and the Hawaiʻi Island Visitor Promotions Program.

In addition to her work with the County, Ms. Cevallos has also worked in the social service sector, providing outreach and capacity-building support for culture-based education, community-based stewardship, and economic diversification initiatives on Hawaiʻi Island. She has also managed public relations and political campaigns for the United Nations Center for Human Rights and Amnesty International, coordinated special events and student activities at the Seattle Center and the University of Washington, and owned a small business.

Ms. Cevallos holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications and a Master’s Degree in Political Science. She is a passionate runner, swimmer, biker, and surfer and resides in her hometown of Hilo with her husband and three sons.

The County of Hawaiʻi is excited to welcome Ms. Cevallos to her new role and looks forward to her continued leadership and contributions to the Department of Research and Development.

Her appointment comes on the heels of former Deputy Director Agres’ retirement.