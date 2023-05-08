(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police gave an update on the number of fentanyl arrests, as well as grams and pills recovered, in both East and West Hawaiʻi in April.

This month, Hawaiʻi Police say they made two fentanyl arrests in East Hawaiʻi (total of 6 since the start of 2023) and two fentanyl arrests in West Hawaiʻi (total of 16 since the start of 2023).

The East Hawaiʻi unit recovered recovered 1.24 grams of fentanyl and 50 pills in April, for a total of 93.64 grams and 52 pills this year. The West Hawaiʻi unit recovered 19.9 grams of fentanyl and 30 pills in April, for a total of 298.38 grams and 546 pills this year.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: