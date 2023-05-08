(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police gave an update on the number of fentanyl arrests, as well as grams and pills recovered, in both East and West Hawaiʻi in April.
This month, Hawaiʻi Police say they made two fentanyl arrests in East Hawaiʻi (total of 6 since the start of 2023) and two fentanyl arrests in West Hawaiʻi (total of 16 since the start of 2023).
The East Hawaiʻi unit recovered recovered 1.24 grams of fentanyl and 50 pills in April, for a total of 93.64 grams and 52 pills this year. The West Hawaiʻi unit recovered 19.9 grams of fentanyl and 30 pills in April, for a total of 298.38 grams and 546 pills this year.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Hawaiʻi Police Department (HPD) is committed to fighting drugs on island and apprehending those that distribute and sell illegal narcotics. In recent years, the use of illicit fentanyl has reached epidemic proportions on the mainland and Hawai‘i. Criminal drug networks are mixing this dangerous synthetic opioid into illegal counterfeit pills and selling them as legitimate prescription pills, often with deadly consequences.
As part of its continuing community outreach about the dangers of fentanyl, starting this month, HPD will issue a monthly media release providing fentanyl stats on the amount of fentanyl related arrests (possession/distribution) in Hawai‘i County and the quantity of fentanyl recovered for the preceding month. These monthly reports will be similar to the department’s weekly DUI stats media release.
“By proactively issuing monthly statistics on fentanyl arrests and the amount of fentanyl recovered, Big Island residents can monitor the department’s commitment to eradicating this drug from our communities,” says Chief of Police Benjamin Moszkowicz. “What’s more, people can keep track of accurate data themselves, rather than relying on rumors or potentially misleading claims.”
Fentanyl safety tips
For fentanyl safety tips, how to recognize fentanyl poisoning, and more, please go to HPD’s website: https://www.hawaiipolice.com/services/crime-tips#fentanyl.
Have a drug tip? HPD wants to hear from you!
If you have information relating to illicit drug use and distribution, as well as vice issues such as prostitution, gambling, and other related crimes, Hawai‘i Police Department encourages you to call our East Hawaiʻi and West Hawaiʻi Vice Sections 24-hour anonymous vice/drug tip hotline.
What number do I call?
(808) 329-“ZERO-ICE” (808) 329-0423 — Information pertaining to districts of Kaʻū, Kona, South Kohala, and North Kohala.
(808) 934-“VICE” (808) 934-8423— Information pertaining to districts of Puna, South Hilo, North Hilo, and Hāmākua.
How does the hotline work?
When you call, you will be asked to provide information. You do not have to provide your name, address or telephone number. All information is kept confidential and within the Criminal Investigation Division.
What happens to the information I provide?
Information is cross-referenced, allowing detectives to determine if additional information related to the criminal activity about which you are calling has been reported in the past. Even “small” bits of information can at times provide detectives with the “missing link” that allows them to take action.
