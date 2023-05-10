(BIVN) – The East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center will host new discussion on policing on May 16th.

From an EHCC news release:

The East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center will recognize its history as the former police station, jail, and courthouse on May 16 from 10am to noon, by hosting a panel discussion on policing that is free and open to the public. Entitled “Community and Policing: Where were we, where are we, and where will we go?” the event will feature discussion by community leaders and a presentation by UH Hilo students who conducted a survey as part of a 300-level class on criminology with sociology professor Ellen Meiser.

Students researched attitudes toward the police in East Hawaiʻi, contrasting how people felt during the time that EHCC’s facilities were in use as the police station (1932-1975) to attitudes today.

Following the summary of their research, a distinguished panel will offer varied observations based on their positions in the community. The panel includes: Amanda Alvarado, Restorative Justice Project Coordinator, County of Hawaiʻi Office of the Prosecuting Attorney; Kevin Dayton, Senior Reporter, Honolulu Civil Beat; Les Estrella, President and CEO, Going Home Hawaiʻi; Michelle Manalo, Director of Finance, Going Home Hawaiʻi; Iopa Maunakea, founder of Men of Paʻa and Executive Director of Kanaka O Puna; Ben Moszkowicz, Chief of Hawaiʻi Police Department; and Elroy Osorio, retired member of the Hawaiʻi Police Department (1971-2006).

A Q&A session will follow. “We’re hoping to create a meaningful dialog with a cross-section of community members,” said Carol Walker, EHCC executive director. “Everyone is encouraged to attend and speak up about their concerns.” She noted that this event is part of longer term plans at EHCC to develop an exhibit that examines the history surrounding East Hawaiʻi policing in the 20th century.

The event will be filmed by Nā Leo TV for later broadcast. All activities, including the collaboration with University of Hawai’i, have been funded by a grant from the Hawaiʻi Council for the Humanities, through support from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in through the event do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information, visit EHCC online at ehcc.org, call 961-5711, or visit EHCC at 141 Kalākaua Street. Current gallery and office hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and the gallery is open Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.